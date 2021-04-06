 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
EU approves $4.7 billion in state aid to carrier Air France
0 comments
AP

EU approves $4.7 billion in state aid to carrier Air France

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union has approved $4.7 billion in government aid for national carrier Air France as it struggles through the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In return for the aid, the carrier has promised to make slots available to competitors at the busy Orly airport in Paris. “The public support will come with strings attached,” said EU Commission Vice President Margrethe Vestager.

Last year, Air France got 3 billion euros in direct loans from the French state as part of a recapitalization of up to 4 billion euros.

The French government, the airline’s largest single shareholder, has said it was essential to save the national carrier but it is not considering nationalizing Air France.

In exchange for the bailout, the government set conditions of profitability and more environmentally sustainable, less polluting policies.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Chief: I did not see Floyd actively resisting

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+8
EXPLAINER: Who are the rebels in northern Mozambique?
World

EXPLAINER: Who are the rebels in northern Mozambique?

  • Updated

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — With more than a week of fierce fighting including beheaded bodies in the streets, the battle for the northern Mozambique town of Palma has highlighted the southern Africa country’s insurgency and threats to its multibillion-dollar investments.

World

Christians mark Good Friday, Holy Week under virus woes

Christians in the Holy Land marked Good Friday without the mass pilgrimages usually seen in the days leading up to Easter because of the coronavirus, and worshippers in many other predominantly Christian countries where the virus is still raging observed their second annual Holy Week with tight restrictions on gatherings.

Watch Now: Related Video

Ancient Egyptian royal mummies paraded through Cairo

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News