EU, AstraZeneca publish redacted contract in vaccine dispute

AstraZeneca CEO Pascal Soriot told Germany's Die Welt newspaper this week that the U.K. government helped create the vaccine developed with Oxford University and signed its contract three months before the EU did. Soriot said that under the British contract, vaccines produced at U.K. sites must go to the U.K. first.

The “advanced purchasing agreement” with the EU was signed in August, before the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine had been properly tested. The European Medicines Agency approved the vaccine on Friday, making it the third authorized for use by EU nations.

Much of the 41-page document made public was blacked out, making it very difficult to establish which side is in the right. Details about the price of the vaccine were notably redacted. The U.K. is thought to be paying far more for the vaccine than EU countries.

An EU official said 95% of the blackened text is a result of requests from AstraZeneca.

Asked about details concerning the heart of the row - exactly how many doses were promised to be delivered to the EU and when -European Commission spokesman Eric Mamer said: “We cannot give you the numbers, they have been redacted from the contract.”