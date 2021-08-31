EU backs helping Afghanistan's neighbors cope with refugees

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz made clear that his country wouldn’t back a system for distributing refugees from Afghanistan across the EU. Asked about proposals for all EU countries to share the burden of taking in refugees, Kurz told reporters in Berlin that Austria had already taken in a “bigger than proportionate share” of migrants since 2015.

Austria already has the fourth-largest Afghan community worldwide, he said before a meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

Merkel said, for her government, the focus now is on how to help between 10,000 and 40,000 Afghans who are entitled to come to Germany with their close family members because they had worked for the German military or aid organizations.

“We need to see how many actually want to leave the country and how many don’t,” she said. “That will depend very much on the circumstances the Taliban create.”

Johansson plans to convene a meeting next month to discuss resettlement efforts, but she said it was too early to forecast numbers of people who could need resettlement.

The EU ministers also stressed the need to ensure that Afghanistan does not once again become a haven for terrorists.