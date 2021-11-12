EU calls for fines against Hungary over asylum policy

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Hungary could face fines from the European Union for failing to comply with a ruling by the bloc's top court on its treatment of refugees and handling of asylum claims.

The European Commission, the 27-member bloc's executive arm, said in a statement Friday that it would refer Hungary to the EU Court of Justice for failing to amend its asylum procedures in line with the court's ruling, and recommended sustained financial penalties until Budapest complies.

In its statement, the commission said that “as of today, Hungary has not addressed several aspects of the judgment.”

“In particular, Hungary has not taken the measures necessary to ensure effective access to the asylum procedure,” it said. “Hungary has also not clarified the conditions pertaining to the right to remain on the territory in case of an appeal in an asylum procedure.”

The referral came after the EU court issued a ruling in December that found Hungary had failed to respect EU law by denying people entering the country without authorization the right to apply for asylum, and by unlawfully detaining them in “transit zones” on its border with Serbia.