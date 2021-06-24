EU candidate Serbia pledges no sanctions against Russia

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Belgrade on Thursday pledged never to impose sanctions on Russia, despite calls from the European Union that Serbia must align its foreign policies with the 27-nation bloc's if it wants to become a member.

Serbian parliament speaker Ivica Dacic said Russia is Serbia’s best ally and protects its “territorial integrity” — referring to Moscow’s support for Belgrade’s refusal to recognize the independence of its former province of Kosovo, declared in 2008.

Speaking at a conference named “Russia in the Balkans, a look at the future,” Dacic said that “despite pressure,” Serbia will never introduce sanctions against its “friend Russia.”

“The relations between Serbia and Russia are of strategic importance,” Dacic said. “They are at the highest point remembered by our generations.”

Unlike neighboring Montenegro, North Macedonia and Albania, Serbia did not join Western sanctions against Russia following its annexation of Crimea from Ukraine or the arrest of the Russian opposition leader, Alexei Navalny.