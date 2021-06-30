EU chair Slovenia to stay on liberal course, president says

LJUBLJANA, Slovenia (AP) — Slovenia's president rejected in an interview Wednesday that the increasingly autocratic policies of the country's prime minister could hurt its upcoming European Union presidency, saying the small Alpine state will stay on its traditional liberal course.

Slovenia takes over the rotating EU Council presidency on Thursday. Its right-wing prime minister, Janez Jansa, is in the focus because of his squabbles with Brussels, close alliance with populist Hungarian leader Viktor Orban and crackdown on media — all which cast doubt on the country’s credibility to lead the 27-nation bloc.

“Of course, there are some activities of the government that I don’t agree with," Slovenia's liberal President Borut Pahor said in an interview with the Associated Press. “I hope this is a chance for the government and the prime minister to focus more on subjects that are vital for Slovenia and the EU.”

Slovenia split from Yugoslavia in 1991 after a brief clash with the Serb-led Yugoslav army. In 2004 it became one of the first former communist state to join the EU.

“Slovenia will remain a liberal state and I wish that the image of a liberal state would be solidified during the presidency," Pahor said. “If the European idea was the first cornerstone of our statehood, democracy is the second one."