EU chided for not ensuring improved social rights at summit

PORTO, Portugal (AP) — Hardship felt during the COVID-19 pandemic has spurred European Union leaders to add muscle to the bloc's safeguards for its 450 million citizens in welfare, jobs and gender equality.

But not everybody’s impressed by their good intentions, which are non-binding for the bloc's 27 governments.

EU leaders held a summit in Porto, Portugal on Friday to discuss how they can ensure “equal opportunities for all and that no one is left behind.”

The plans and promises contained in a summit draft declaration on social rights, obtained by The Associated Press, are ambitious.

“As Europe gradually recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic, the priority will be to move from protecting to creating jobs and to improve job quality,” the declaration states.

The leaders say they are “committed to reducing inequalities, defending fair wages, fighting social exclusion and tackling poverty.”

They also vow to “step up efforts to fight discrimination and work actively to close gender gaps in employment, pay and pensions.”