EU chief rejects renegotiation of NI rules in Brexit pact

LONDON (AP) — The head of the European Union's executive arm flatly refused Thursday to renegotiate post-Brexit trade rules with the U.K. after Prime Minister Boris Johnson urged the bloc to work with his government to find “practical solutions” to red tape and inspections that are causing shortages of some goods in Northern Ireland.

Johnson called European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to lay out the U.K.’s proposed changes a day after British officials publicly said the trading rules the government negotiated with the EU “cannot go on.” Post-Brexit arrangements for Northern Ireland have further strained already difficult relations between the EU and it's former member.

“The EU will continue to be creative and flexible within the Protocol framework,’’ von der Leyen said in a tweet after the call from Johnson. “But we will not renegotiate.’’

Since the U.K. left the EU’s economic sphere at the beginning of the year, relations have soured over Northern Ireland, the only part of the U.K. that has a land border with the 27-nation bloc. The divorce deal struck before Britain’s departure means customs and border checks must be conducted on some goods shipped to Northern Ireland from the rest of the U.K.