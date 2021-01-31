 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
EU chief says vaccine maker AstraZeneca to supply 9 million more doses, begin delivery sooner after urgent talks
0 comments
AP

EU chief says vaccine maker AstraZeneca to supply 9 million more doses, begin delivery sooner after urgent talks

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BERLIN (AP) — EU chief says vaccine maker AstraZeneca to supply 9 million more doses, begin delivery sooner after urgent talks.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+4
Kerry: US will make up for 4 years of lost action on climate
World

Kerry: US will make up for 4 years of lost action on climate

  • Updated

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The world must take decisive action to build resilience to the devastating effects of climate change, U.S. climate envoy John Kerry told a global virtual summit Monday, pledging that President Joe Biden's new administration would play its role.

+9
Italian premier resigns, setting off scramble for new allies
World

Italian premier resigns, setting off scramble for new allies

  • Updated

ROME (AP) — Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte resigned Tuesday after a key coalition ally pulled his party’s support over Conte’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic, setting the stage for consultations this week to determine if he can form a third government.

+8
EU proposes more travel restrictions to stop virus variants
World

EU proposes more travel restrictions to stop virus variants

  • Updated

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union's executive body proposed Monday that the bloc's 27 nations impose more travel restrictions to counter the worrying spread of new coronavirus variants but make sure to keep goods and workers moving across EU borders.

Watch Now: Related Video

Captain Sir Tom Moore in hospital after testing positive for Covid-19

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News