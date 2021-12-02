EU court advisor wants scrapping of Hungary-Poland challenge

Government officials in both Hungary and Poland rejected the opinion, arguing that the court was overstepping its authority in approving a new mechanism that is not described in the EU's own treaties.

Hungary’s Justice Minister, Judit Varga, said in a Facebook post that the rule of law regulation “suffers from a number of obvious legal flaws which individually justify its annulment.” She also noted that the court’s advice was “not a ruling, only an opinion.”

“Before tears of joy well up in the eyes of the Brussels elite and the left-liberal press, I would like to make a quiet comment: this is only a recommendation, a judgement is not expected until the end of the year or early next year,” Varga wrote.

“No to blackmail on the rule of law!” she added.

A deputy justice minister in Poland, Sebastian Kaleta, accused the EU authorities of violating the rule of law even as they say they are defending it.

“It was naive to trust that EU institutions would be capable of self-limiting,” Kaleta wrote on Twitter.