EU diplomat: Navalny case a 'low point' in ties with Russia

MOSCOW (AP) — The European Union’s top diplomat told Russia's foreign minister Friday that the treatment of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny represents “a low point” in the relations between Brussels and Moscow.

EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov several days after Navalny was ordered to serve nearly three years in prison, a ruling that elicited international outrage.

“Certainly, our relations are under a severe strain, and the Navalny case is a low point in our relations,” Borrell said ahead of his talks with Lavrov in Moscow.

Navalny, 44, an anti-corruption investigator and Russian President Vladimir Putin’s most prominent critic, was arrested last month upon returning from Germany, where he spent five months recovering from a nerve-agent poisoning that he blames on the Kremlin. Russian authorities have rejected the accusation.

After the meeting, Borell said he had relayed to Lavrov his concerns over Navalny’s jailing and the arrests of thousands of people who demonstrated on his behalf. The EU official said he also communicated the bloc's support for Navalny's release and for an investigation of the August poisoning,