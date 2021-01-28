EU explores legal avenues amid AstraZeneca vaccine dispute

The EU is at odds with AstraZeneca over expected delays in deliveries. AstraZeneca said last week that it planned to cut initial deliveries in the EU from the scheduled 80 million doses for the first quarter of the year to 31 million doses. The company cited reduced yields from its manufacturing plants in Europe, but the EU suspects doses produced in Europe have been directed elsewhere.

Michel said the EU could invoke an article of one of its treaties that allows members to take measures “if severe difficulties arise in the supply of certain product.”

Michel wrote that the use of Article 122 “would give the EU and member states the legal means, by adopting appropriate urgent measures, to ensure effective vaccine production and supply for our population. I believe this solution would demonstrate the EU’s strength and reliability in protecting its citizens’ health over and above all other considerations.”

The European Commission also plans to new rules strengthening the control of vaccine exports to ensure the doses it bought are delivered to the bloc’s residents.

In Germany, the draft recommendation added a question mark over how widely it might be used — though the country’s health minister stressed that a final decision won’t be made until after Friday’s EMA meeting.