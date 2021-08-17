EU eyes talks with Taliban but no plans to recognize them

But he said “humanitarian help will continue, and maybe we will have an increase,” given the number of displaced Afghans, the country's ongoing drought, and the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

The EU has pledged about 1.2 billion euros ($1.4 billion) in development assistance for Afghanistan for 2021-2024.

The EU ministers agreed that the first priority should be to extract Europeans and Afghans who have helped them over the years. Spain has agreed to welcome up to 400 Afghans and to distribute them among other EU countries that are willing to provide visas.

“We cannot abandon them,” Borrell said.

Many countries in Europe are concerned about an influx of refugees like the mass exodus from Syria in 2015. Afghans are already among the biggest group seeking sanctuary in Europe, after Syrians. Some EU estimates suggest about 570,000 Afghans have applied for asylum over the last six years.

“We have to ensure that the new political situation created in Afghanistan by the return of the Taliban does not lead to a large-scale migratory movement towards Europe," Borrell said, adding that will involve talks with transit countries.