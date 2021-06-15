EU foreign policy chief urges Serbia, Kosovo to move forward

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union’s foreign policy chief expressed hope Tuesday for a “rapid progress” in EU-brokered negotiations aimed at resolving a long-lasting dispute between Serbia and Kosovo that remains a source of tensions in the volatile Balkans.

European Commission Vice-President Josep Borrell urged leaders of the rival Balkan nations ahead of a meeting in Brussels to “seize the opportunity” of a “new momentum” and move forward in the negotiations that have been stalled since last year.

“The European Union and I, personally, we are invested to see rapid progress to finally leave the past behind,” said Borrell.

The meeting Tuesday with Serbia's President Aleksandar Vucic and Kosovo's new Prime Minister Albin Kurti marks the revival of the process that started in March 2011 but has faltered several times in the meantime. More meetings between Serbia and Kosovo delegations are expected during the summer.

“There is a new momentum and we have to use it,” Borrell said.

Both Serbia and Kosovo have been told that they cannot hope to move forward in their efforts to join the EU before resolving the decades-old rift that exploded in a conflict in 1998-99, leaving more than 10,000 people dead and triggering a NATO intervention.