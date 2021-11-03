EU lawmakers meet Taiwan premier in first official visit

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Bumping their elbows in greeting, European Union parliamentarians met with Taiwan's premier Su Tseng-chang on Wednesday, in the first official visit of an EU delegation to the island.

Thirteen members of the EU's committee on foreign interference in democratic processes are visiting Taiwan, after the EU parliament passed a resolution last month calling for the body to “intensify EU-Taiwan political relations."

“Although we are geographically very far away, between our two sides, we share the same values, such as freedom, democracy, human rights and rule of law... In those regards, we are actually very close,” said Su.

The European delegation will also meet President Tsai Ing-wen and digital minister Audrey Tang, and visit Taiwanese think tanks, NGOs and others working on countering disinformation.

The visit comes amid growing support for the island and rising negative perceptions toward China in Western countries.

“The flourishing of your democracy is formidable and this is why we are so happy to be here,” said Raphael Glucksmann, the chair of the foreign interference committee. ”You have shown that in this region democracy can flourish and that authoritarian regimes are not the future."