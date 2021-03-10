EU lawmakers seek to declare bloc an LGBT 'freedom zone'

The European Union's equality Commissioner Helena Dalli welcomed the initiative, saying LGBT people have been coming under increasing attack from political and religious leaders and other public figures.

“This has led to increased scapegoating of (LGBT) persons, who are for instance framed as a threat to children," Dalli said. “The EU must be a freedom zone for all of us, without exception."

Ryszard Legutko, a lawmaker with Poland's conservative ruling party, which is behind the local resolutions, denounced the debate, telling those who support the resolution that he considers them the “radical left” and the debate “ideological madness.”

Legutko argued the EU was overstepping its jurisdiction with the resolution. He said that marriage being based on the union of a man and woman is a principle enshrined in Poland's constitution which Poles have a right to defend.

“It is our right to defend families. We cannot have this right infringed upon,” Legutko said.