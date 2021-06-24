EU leaders defend LGBT rights amid concern over Hungary law

It's also taken center stage at Europe's premier international soccer tournament, where the continent's governing soccer body UEFA rejected host city Munich’s plans to display rainbow colors during a match between Germany and Hungary at the European Championship on Wednesday evening.

In their coordinated messages on Twitter, several EU leaders wrote that "hate, intolerance and discrimination have no place in our Union. That’s why, today and every day, we stand for diversity and LGBTI equality so that our future generations can grow up in a Europe of equality and respect.”

Many attached a letter to their tweets addressed to European Council President Charles Michel, who will host their summit later Thursday, as well as European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, who will also take part in the meeting.

“Respect and tolerance are at the core of the European project. We are committed to carry on with this effort, making sure that future European generations grow up in an atmosphere of equality and respect,” said the letter, signed by the leaders of France, Germany, Italy and Spain, among others.