EU leaders fail to give Balkan nations a membership timeline

The prospect of EU membership has served as a powerful driver of political and economic reform in the Balkans and has sometimes helped to keep a lid on tensions in a region that was torn apart by war in the 1990s.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic told Serbian media that Slovenia proposed before the meeting that all Western Balkan nations should become members by 2030 but several existing member countries opposed the idea.

“We don’t have any illusions about a quick entry into the EU,” Vucic said, adding that the matter was becoming “a political question.”

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said that “there is an immense geostrategic interest in making these countries members of the European Union.”

However, she stressed that the six countries need to fulfil the conditions to become EU members. Asked about the proposal by the Slovenian EU presidency to give the Balkan countries a firm timeline for when they would join, Merkel said she didn’t support it.

“I think it’s important that we keep our word -- when the conditions are fulfilled, accession can take place,” she said. But “so far, no accession could take place because the conditions haven’t yet been fulfilled by any of the countries.”