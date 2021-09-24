EU legal advisor: Diesel software faces strict limits

BRUSSELS (AP) — A top European Union legal adviser said Thursday that software installed in Volkswagen cars to alter the amount of pollutants coming out of their exhaust pipes in hot or cold weather and at high altitude doesn't conform to the 27-nation bloc’s laws laws unless it prevents dangerous sudden engine damage.

The case arose when Austrian courts asked the European Court of Justice to rule on whether the software made by Volkswagen, which also includes Porsche, was permitted and not a “defeat device” used to cheat on car emissions tests.

In a legal opinion for the Luxembourg-based ECJ, European Court of Justice, Advocate General Athanasios Rantos said that “the software at issue reduces the effectiveness of the emission control system in normal vehicle operation and use, with the result that it constitutes a ‘defeat device.’”

Rantos said it would not be such a device only if it prevents sudden engine damage that could not be avoided through routine maintenance. He said it would be up to national courts to decide if this is the case.

His legal opinion is not binding on the ECJ, but Europe’s top court follows such advice in most cases.