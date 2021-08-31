EU ministers meet to discuss Afghanistan, refugees

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union justice and home affairs ministers were meeting Tuesday to discuss the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan and how Europe will deal with the flow of refugees and migrants it is expected to produce.

The meeting comes the day after the last U.S. forces flew out of Kabul's international airport, ending America's longest war.

The 27-nation bloc is looking for ways to prevent a repeat of a 2015 refugee crisis fueled by Syria's civil war. The arrival in Europe of well over a million migrants that year led to infighting among EU member nations over how best to manage the influx. A new wave of migrants from Afghanistan is likely to exacerbate tensions.

The EU is likely to provide funding to house refugees in countries bordering Afghanistan to prevent them heading for Europe.

“It’s important that we are in a position where we can avoid a humanitarian crisis, migratory crisis and a security threat from Afghanistan," European Commissioner for Home Affairs Ylva Johansson said before the ministers' meeting.