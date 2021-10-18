EU mulling ways to end jet lease to Belarus’ airline

Landsbergis said the EU needs to find an efficient way to stop new flights from North Africa and Middle East from flying to Minsk.

“The European Union did take some steps that proved to be quite useful: stopping the flights from Iraq, and stopping the flights from Jordan and Lebanon. But there are a number new flights that are being opened up to fly to Minsk."

Landsbergis asked for sanctions on Lukashenko for exploiting vulnerable people, and against Belavia. He also urged the bloc to send a clear message to companies carrying people to Belarus who have the intention to migrate that they are on the EU's radar.

Borrell said there “is a long list of countries" from where people are transported to Minsk via other airlines than Belavia. He said the EU will contact them all in a bid to cut the numbers.

Irish Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney, whose country is a hub for aircraft leasing, said he is open to a new round of sanctions targeting individuals in Belarus. Coveney, however, insisted that ending existing leasing contracts could be difficult from a legal standpoint.