EU Parliament tries to force commission to act on Poland

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Parliament said Wednesday it's preparing legal action against the EU's executive arm for failing to use its big guns following a Polish court decision that challenged the 27-nation bloc's legal order.

A Parliament statement said its president, David Sassoli, has asked legal services to prepare a lawsuit against the European Commission for its failure to apply a mechanism designed to protect the rule of law through cutting funds to member states.

The statement did not mention a specific country that could be targeted by the mechanism, known as the conditionality regulation. But it was published a day after EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen clashed with Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki over the rule of law in a debate with MEPs. Poland joined the EU in 2004.

Von der Leyen pledged Tuesday that the recent ruling from Poland's constitutional court challenging the supremacy of EU laws won’t be left unanswered. But she did not say exactly what the bloc would do, and when.

EU lawmakers are pressing for the commission to swiftly activate the mechanism, which was adopted last December and has never been used.