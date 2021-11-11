 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
EU parliamentarians urge stop to genocide denial in Serbia
0 comments
AP

EU parliamentarians urge stop to genocide denial in Serbia

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — A group of European parliamentarians on Thursday urged the Serbian president and other government officials to stop glorifying convicted war criminals and denying genocide committed in Bosnia in the 1990s.

Their statement came two days after Serbia’s police prevented rights activists from painting over a large mural in downtown Belgrade of convicted Bosnian Serb wartime commander Ratko Mladic.

An international war crimes court has sentenced Mladic to life in prison for genocide in the Bosnian enclave of Srebrenica in 1995, when some 8,000 Bosniaks, who are mostly Muslims, were gunned down by his troops during the war in Bosnia, the worst carnage in Europe since World War II.

Serbian officials have persistently denied that genocide was committed in Srebrenica, and the country’s nationalist authorities have tolerated the portrayal of convicted Serb war criminals, including Mladic, as heroes and freedom fighters.

“The (police) defense of the mural is another example of what the Government of Serbia and President (Aleksandar) Vucic think regarding reconciliation, the rule of law, democracy and regional cooperation,” the statement said.

“It is utterly unacceptable for an EU candidate country to deploy its police to protect a mural of convicted war criminal,” it added. “We urge Serbian authorities to stop denying Srebrenica genocide and glorifying convicted war criminals."

Police in Belgrade cited the need to prevent possible clashes between the activists and right-wing nationalists in banning the gathering at the mural to mark the International Day Against Fascism and Antisemitism.

Vucic, a former ultranationalist, said on Thursday that if the police were not deployed, “those guys (Mladic's supporters) would have run them down.”

He rejected EU criticism, saying “they literally have nothing else to do but to hate Serbs.”

The Mladic mural was restored after being briefly splashed over with white paint. It's being guarded by hooded men in black clothes who activists believe are members of one of several extreme right organizations that have mushroomed in Serbia.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Afghanistan war vets help refugees resettle in US

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+11
Chinese leaders issue official history to elevate Xi
World

Chinese leaders issue official history to elevate Xi

  • Updated

BEIJING (AP) — Leaders of China's ruling Communist Party on Thursday set the stage for President Xi Jinping to extend his rule next year, praising his role in the country's rise as an economic and strategic power and approving a political history that gives him status alongside the most important party figures.

World

North Macedonia's PM says will stay on in post temporarily

SKOPJE, North Macedonia (AP) — North Macedonia's prime minister, who announced his resignation on Oct. 31 following his leftist coalition's heavy defeat in local elections, has said he will stay on in the post temporarily to ensure the country's political situation stabilizes.

+10
The AP Interview: Facebook whistleblower fears the metaverse
World

The AP Interview: Facebook whistleblower fears the metaverse

  • Updated

BRUSSELS (AP) — Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen warned Tuesday that the “metaverse,” the all-encompassing virtual reality world at the heart of the social media giant's growth strategy, will be addictive and rob people of yet more personal information while giving the embattled company another monopoly online.

Watch Now: Related Video

Flooded streets, rescuing as heavy rains hit Sicily

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News