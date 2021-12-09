EU plan to boost gig economy workers is latest blow to apps

The criteria include whether an app decides pay levels; electronically supervises work performance; restricts a worker's freedom to choose work hours, accept jobs or use subcontractors; dictates a worker's appearance and conduct with customers; or limits the possibility for workers to build their own client bases or work for anyone else.

The European Commission, the EU's executive branch, estimates that some 5.5 million of 28 million EU workers are incorrectly classified as self-employed. The bloc has taken a leading global role in cracking down on tech companies to ensure everything from workers rights to online safety.

Platforms can challenge it, but the burden will be on them to prove they are not employers, the commission said.

“We must make the most of the job-creating potential of digital platforms," EU Jobs and Social Rights Commissioner Nicolas Schmit said. “But we should also make sure that they are quality jobs, that don’t promote precariousness, so people working through them have security and can plan for their future."