 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
EU prosecutors appoint delayed Slovenia nominees for 5 years
0 comments
AP

EU prosecutors appoint delayed Slovenia nominees for 5 years

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BRUSSELS (AP) — A European Union body announced Wednesday that it has finally appointed two prosecutors from Slovenia, ending a months-long standoff with the small Alpine country’s right-wing government, but doubts remain over how long they will stay in the job.

The European Public Prosecutor’s Office, or EPPO, began work in June. Its aim is to independently investigate crimes against the EU budget, like corruption and cross-border tax fraud. Slovenia, which holds the high-profile EU presidency, was alone among the 22 countries taking part that refused to name prosecutors to the agency.

The process of selecting the delegates was carried out by a council of Slovenian prosecutors. But Prime Minister Janez Jansa said in July that the procedure “was not carried out correctly.” He said that only two candidates were proposed, “even though several candidates came forward.”

Last month, EU chief prosecutor Laura Kovesi accused the Slovenian government of “interfering with the proper functioning of an EU judicial institution.” She said its failure to nominate prosecutors “sets a very dangerous precedent,” and has left “a prosecution gap in the EPPO zone.”

Jansa faces an election in April and is keen to ensure a successful EU presidency term, which ends on Dec. 31. On Nov. 18, he agreed to temporarily nominate the two prosecutors — Tanja Frank Eler and Matej Ostir — until the appointment procedure can be repeated.

But on Wednesday, the EPPO said that its college of national representatives had endorsed the two. “They have been appointed for a period of five years, like all other European Delegated Prosecutors,” a statement said.

It wasn't immediately clear whether the government would accept appointing them for five years. Under EU rules, governments should seek Kosevi’s approval, or at least consult her, before changing their nominees.

EPPO is made up of 22 of the EU’s 27 member countries. Hungary, Poland and Sweden decided not to join, and Denmark and Ireland have an opt-out in EU justice matters.

Critics accuse Jansa of assuming increasingly authoritarian ways similar to those of his ally, hard-line Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban. They claim that Jansa’s government has pressured Slovenian media and spurred hate speech, while mishandling the coronavirus crisis.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Dazzling lights kick off Christmas season in Europe

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Photos of missing Chinese tennis star posted online
World

Photos of missing Chinese tennis star posted online

  • Updated

BEIJING (AP) — An employee of Chinese state TV has posted photos of missing tennis star Peng Shuai online in a new effort to dispel concern about her disappearance after she accused a senior leader of sexual assault.

+8
Belarus says it has helped more than 100 migrants leave
World

Belarus says it has helped more than 100 migrants leave

  • Updated

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Belarusian authorities say they have helped more than 100 migrants leave the country on Monday and more are prepared to leave Tuesday, a statement that comes after almost two weeks of tensions at Belarus' border with Poland, where hundreds of people remain stuck.

+2
Furor over Miss South Africa appearing in pageant in Israel
World

Furor over Miss South Africa appearing in pageant in Israel

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Controversy is swirling around the Miss South Africa beauty pageant, as the government has withdrawn its support for the event because of its plans to participate in the Miss Universe 2021 contest which is to be held in Israel in December.

+6
Saudi critic's fiancee urges Justin Bieber to cancel F1 show
World

Saudi critic's fiancee urges Justin Bieber to cancel F1 show

  • Updated

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Pop star Justin Bieber is facing growing calls to cancel his concert in Saudi Arabia next month as the fiancee of slain Saudi critic Jamal Khashoggi joined a chorus of voices on Sunday urging him not to perform at the kingdom's Formula One race.

Watch Now: Related Video

Dazzling lights kick off Christmas season in Europe

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News