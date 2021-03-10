EU push for better decision-making; more than shop-talk?

BRUSSELS (AP) — Engulfed by the biggest economic crisis in its history and fighting off a pandemic that has already claimed half a million of its citizens, the European Union set off on a cumbersome institutional exercise Wednesday on how to bring its complex decision-making closer to its 450 million citizens.

It started with the usual pomp, ceremony and official paperwork signing on what is called the Joint Declaration on the Conference on the Future of Europe, touted as an attempt to change the workings and perception of the EU - long seen as elitist and aloof.

“We need to open this up and we want to put citizens and civil society, but also national parliaments at the heart of the process,” said EU Parliament President David Sassoli. “We want regions, local players, social partners, the academic world, young people to be involved too.” Their input could impact anything from green and digital policies to health issues.

Such an encompassing endeavor however could soon bog the conference down because of a lack of focus compounded by opaque procedures, something for which the EU has all too long been criticized for.

Wednesday was only the ceremonial beginning ahead of the real start of the conference set for May, already a year behind schedule. Results should be presented in a year.