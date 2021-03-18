EU regulator reviews AstraZeneca shot and blood clot links

Germany would rely on the EMA decision for how to proceed, Health Ministry spokesman Hanno Kautz said.

“It’s clear that the EMA decision is binding and of course we will follow the EMA decision too,” Kautz said.

Any time vaccines are rolled out widely, scientists expect some serious health issues and deaths to be reported, simply because tens of millions of people are receiving the shots. Determining whether or not the vaccine is to blame can be difficult, since most of the people getting inoculated first are those most at risk of the coronavirus.

But because there are no long-term data on any of the COVID-19 vaccines, any potential signal of trouble must be thoroughly investigated.

Because clinical trials are only done in tens of thousands of people, extremely rare side effects often aren't detected until vaccines are used in many millions of people, long after they have been licensed. For example, it took nearly a year after vaccination campaigns began following the 2009 swine flu pandemic for European officials to notice an increase of narcolepsy in children and teenagers who got the GlaxoSmithKline vaccine.