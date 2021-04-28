EU report takes aim at Russia over vaccine fake news

“If EEAS believes that any specific information is not accurate, we would appreciate an official letter outlining what specific statements seem to be factually incorrect as we believe that all statements by Sputnik V are factually correct,” another tweet said.

Last month, the Kremlin rejected similar accusations by U.S. officials and said that Russia has never been involved in any disinformation campaigns targeting other countries’ COVID-19 vaccines.

The report, on virus-linked disinformation seen between December and April, said that Russian officials “also engage in antagonistic messaging, using disinformation to accuse the West and the EU of sabotaging the Russian vaccine.”

The EU's disinformation experts accused pro-Kremlin media outlets, including the official Sputnik V Twitter account, of trying to “undermine public trust” in the EMA and “cast doubt on its procedures and political impartiality.”

The plan, the report said, appeared to be “to undermine and fragment the common European approach of securing vaccine supplies.”