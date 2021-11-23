EU reports improvements, old tactics in Venezuela election

The European Union, motivated by formal negotiations between representatives of President Nicolás Maduro and his adversaries, earlier this year accepted the invitation of Venezuelan officials to send election observers, satisfying an opposition demand. But those talks were suspended last month.

About 8.15 million of the country’s 21 million registered voters cast ballots in more than 3,000 contests, including gubernatorial and mayoral races.

The EU report, presented to reporters by mission chief Isabel Santos, highlighted a series of irregularities affecting the level playing field to compete in elections.

Election anomalies cited included delays in opening and closing voting centers, preferred access for pro-government candidates for gasoline — for which most Venezuelans typically wait hours in long lines despite the country's status as a major oil producer — disproportionately favorable coverage for the ruling party on state television and the use of free food and other goods as political tools.

The observers also said they witnessed the set up of so-called red checkpoints, tents used by the ruling party to control voters. The checkpoints near polling sites are typically run by ruling-party allies who ask people to see the cards they get from the government to receive food and other assistance.