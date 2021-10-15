EU says anti-Semitism has no place in bloc after Jansa tweet

Jansa responded by urging Rutte not to “waste time with ambassadors and media freedom in Slovenia" and instead “protect your journalists from being killed on the streets." That was an apparent reference to the murder of crime reporter Peter R. de Vries in Amsterdam.

The EU has repeatedly expressed concerns about media freedom in Slovenia.

Jansa has long been under scrutiny for keeping a stranglehold on the country’s only news agency, STA. The head of the agency has recently stepped down over a new public service contract that would dictate the way it is funded.

Sophie in ’t Veld, the lawmaker heading the visiting EU delegation, said the STA funding should be “addressed urgently.”

Jansa, a nationalist politician with close links to hardline Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, insists that much of Slovenia’s media is biased against him, but he said in July that the funding issue would be resolved this fall.

Earlier this year. the EU's executive arm condemned Jansa for a series of aggressive comments he made about journalists.