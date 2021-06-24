EU slaps economic sanctions on Belarus over rights breaches

The 27-nation bloc has taken a tougher line since the Ryanair incident, and over the country’s alleged use of migrants to pressure neighboring Lithuania, which has provided a safe haven to Belarusian opposition figures and is one of Lukashenko’s most vocal critics.

On Monday, EU foreign ministers imposed travel bans and asset freezes on 78 Belarus officials and froze the assets of 8 “entities,” which are usually companies, banks, or associations. A total of 166 people and 15 entities in Belarus are now under EU restrictive measures. The United States, Britain and Canada also slapped sanctions on senior Belarus officials.

The foreign ministers also flagged the economic sanctions that were approved Thursday. German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said they would take aim at "economic areas that are of particular significance for Belarus and for the regime’s income.”

That provoked an angry reaction from Belarus, with the country's foreign ministry saying they would hurt ordinary people and “border on the declaration of an economic war.” The ministry warned the country would be forced to take retaliatory measures that would hurt Western companies.