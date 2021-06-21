EU, US, UK, Canada join forces to slap sanctions on Belarus

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, who chaired the meeting, said the economic sanctions “are going to hurt ... the economy of Belarus heavily.”

The measures are likely to include action against the export of potash – a common fertilizer ingredient – tobacco industry exports and petroleum products, among others.

“We will no longer just sanction individuals. We will now also impose sectoral sanctions -- meaning that we will now get to work on the economic areas that are of particular significance for Belarus and for the regime’s income,” German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said.

“We want to make very, very clear to Lukashenko that there is no going back," Maas said.

Maas said the 27 EU countries stand united on sanctions “We are really very, very determined not to budge, not just today -- nothing about this will change in the coming weeks and months,” he said.

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis said EU countries had thought only a month ago that it still might be possible to reason with Lukashenko but that "the mood is different now.”