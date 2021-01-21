EU summit assesses virus restrictions amid worrying reports

“We must do everything in order to prevent the introduction of further mutations like the Brazilian one," said Austria's Prime Minister Sebastian Kurz. “We need clear and uniform standards at the borders and regarding the entire travel sector.”

He also called for the European Medicines Agency to speed up work so the candidate vaccine of AstraZeneca can be quickly approved and distributed. Kurz said many other leaders agreed with him that EMA “needs to work night and day."

"A quick and unbureaucratic decision is needed," he said, adding that “there’s nothing standing in the way of an approval."

The EU's executive Commission believes that the health situation is at a critical point and has urged member states to step up the pace of vaccination, to ensure that at least 80% of those over age 80 are vaccinated by March, and that 70% of the adult population across the bloc is protected by the end of the summer.

But since the EU doesn't expect vaccines to be ready for mass distribution before April, leaders should in the meantime find efficient ways to contain the new variants. The commission believes that better tracking the virus' mutations with genomic sequencing, coupled with an increased use of rapid antigen tests, will be crucial.