EU threatens to freeze huge investment deal with China

The European Parliament's hard stance is likely to delay the ratification of the multi-billion investment accord that was agreed in principle in December and needs lawmakers' approval to take effect.

In addition to the lifting of sanctions, legislators said they will take into account the human rights situation in China when deciding to greenlight the multi-billion deal.

The EU hopes the agreement, known as CAI, will help correct an imbalance in market access and create new investment opportunities for European companies in China by ensuring they can compete on an equal footing when operating in the country. EU companies face competition from state-owned Chinese enterprises that may get government support and easier access to financing.

“We were going to tackle the trade imbalance. But if you see what came out over the past months, we have extreme worry about human rights violations, especially if you look at slave labor," Dutch Foreign Trade Minister Sigrid Kaag said. “And there are many companies investing in Xinjiang and it is unclear how the production happens and if slave labor is being used."

According to EU figures, China is now the bloc’s second-biggest trading partner behind the United States, and the EU is China’s largest trading partner. China and Europe trade on average over 1 billion euros a day.