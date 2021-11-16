EU court, legislature up pressure on Poland over rule-of-law

“A government that denies the primacy of EU law and violates the principles of the rule of law cannot be deemed trustworthy of fulfilling the commitments and obligations under our legal instruments,” the leaders of the five groups, including the Christian Democrat, Liberal, Green and Socialist parties, said in a statement.

They demanded that the European Commission “refrains from approving the Polish recovery plan until all conditions” are met.

Their criticism also tied in with Tuesday's court ruling. “Polish courts of all instances have demonstrated that they cannot ensure the right to a fair trial by an independent and impartial tribunal established by law, as recognized also by the Court of Justice,” the parliamentary groups said.

The Court of Justice already raised the stakes in the fight over judicial independence and the primacy of EU law last month when it fined Poland $1.2 million a day to prevent what it called “serious and irreparable harm” to the EU’s legal order and values.

The court imposed the penalty after a weeklong war of words in which Poland told the EU to stay out of its judicial affairs and other EU nations insisted that Warsaw could not continue to get huge EU subsidies while disregarding the bloc’s democratic principles at will.

