EU-UK relations take a new dip over 'vaccine ban' comments

The EU is considering taking legal action over the U.K. not respecting the withdrawal agreement that underpins the Brexit divorce. Britain, meanwhile, has refused to grant the EU’s first-ever ambassador to the country full diplomatic status. London says the EU is an organization, rather than a country.

The EU immediately latched on to that issue too since it said the ambassador couldn't make the Wednesday morning meeting because of the fight over his status. Instead, the EU sent a lower-ranking envoy.

Michel, however, refused to fully back down from his comments and insisted any ban could come in many guises. “Different ways of imposing bans or restrictions on vaccines/medicines,” he tweeted. “Glad if the UK reaction leads to more transparency & increased exports, to EU and third countries.”

Peter Liese, a German member of the European Parliament and one of the main parliamentary experts on the issue, said Wednesday that even if the United States has its own ban, “even worse is the case in the U.K. because we know that significant amounts of the AstraZeneca vaccine went from the continent to the U.K."