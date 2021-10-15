EU-UK talks, fishing threat kick Brexit back into high gear

The U.K. also is insisting the EU cede final legal oversight by its top court of any disputes on Northern Ireland trade and instead make them subject to independent arbitration, something the 27-nation bloc is flatly rejecting.

“The governance arrangements as we have them don’t work," Frost said. "We need to take the (EU) court out of the system as it is now, and we need to find a better way forward.”

Beyond rejecting any moves on the court, the EU is proposing concessions to the U.K. on how to ease transport and customs between Britain and Northern Ireland.

Under the new rules put in place this year, goods must be checked between Britain and Northern Ireland and meet EU standards. Sefcovic proposed changes that he said could cut checks on food, plants and animals by 80% and paperwork for transport companies in half.

He said some trucks crossing the Irish Sea from Britain into Northern Ireland could see their red tape reduced from 100 forms to just one.

Frost acknowledged that the EU had seized the initiative.

“The EU have definitely made a good effort in pushing beyond where they typically go in these areas, and we’re quite encouraged by that, but obviously there is still quite a big gap,” he said.