EU unveils trade sanction plan to counter foreign coercion

“Unity and solidarity within the EU remain key to upholding our interests and our values,” Dombrovskis told reporters. “The EU is ready to stand up against all types of political pressure and coercive measures applied against any member state.”

The new system would give the commission the power to impose punitive tariffs, quotas or even limit access to EU markets to deter countries from trying to restrict trade or investment to force a change of EU policy.

The commission said it needs extra powers to protect EU interests because “recent rising geopolitical tensions, weakened international cooperation and increasingly weaponized trade and investment have triggered greater recourse to economic coercion.”

It argues that without such a capacity, the EU will fall back on its standard use of diplomatic pressure, which is far slower and requires all 27 member countries to agree.

Under the plan, Brussels would investigate whether a trade or economic act constitutes coercion, contact the coercing country to try to resolve the issue, then take countermeasures if no solution is found. Such action would probably still take months, rather than weeks.