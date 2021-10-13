EU urges members to protect poor residents amid energy hikes

Sharply higher oil and gas prices last month pushed annual inflation in the 19 countries that use the euro to its highest level in more than a decade.

More generally, the EU believes that the current price hikes in the energy sector should lead the bloc to accelerate the transition from fossil fuels toward renewable energy. Natural gas is a key fuel for generating electricity, so higher gas prices bring higher electricity bills.

The current crisis has reignited a debate on whether the EU should promote nuclear power projects as a way of becoming more energy independent by making them eligible for billions in euros as part of the European Green Deal and coronavirus recovery fund.

Two years ago, EU leaders agreed that nuclear energy could be part of the bloc’s efforts to become carbon-neutral by 2050. However, the EU has yet to decide whether nuclear projects can be included in the so-called taxonomy, a classification system attempting to define what economic activities can qualify for sustainable investment while avoiding greenwashing.

France recently asked for the inclusion of nuclear power in the taxonomy framework by the end of the year, leading the charge with nine other EU countries - Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Finland, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia and Slovenia.