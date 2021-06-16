EU urges members to stay united as ties worsen with Russia

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union’s testy relations with Russia are likely to get worse and the bloc’s 27 member countries must ensure that Moscow does not divide them, the EU’s top diplomat warned Wednesday.

Unveiling a report on ways to deal with what the Europeans believe is an increasingly authoritarian Russia hostile to the West, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said the likelihood that ties will improve anytime soon remains “a distant prospect.”

The EU, Borrell told reporters in Brussels, “needs to be realistic and prepare for a further downturn of our relations with Russia, which right now are at the lowest level.”

His new strategy will be debated by EU leaders at a June 24-25 summit. It focuses on pushing back when Russia infringes international law or human rights, containing Moscow when it pressures the EU and engaging on issues that are in Europe’s interests.

But member countries are deeply divided over the best approach to take with Moscow. Russia is the EU’s biggest natural gas supplier. It also plays a key role in a series of international conflicts and issues, including the Iran nuclear deal and conflicts in Syria and Libya.