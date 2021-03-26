EU vaccine politics reach fever pitch; Britain a target

The EU is not only dealing with problems at its borders, but also internally.

EU leaders failed to settle a fight about the distribution of COVID-19 shots among member nations after Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said Thursday that some countries were receiving more than their fair share at the cost of others, such as Croatia and Bulgaria.

Most nations say the allegedly shorted EU members lagged in supplies because they made the wrong choice when given the option to pick a vaccine provider. AstraZeneca has been woefully underdelivering.

EU ambassadors are now tasked to bring the two sides closer together. Kurz saw the stalemate as a victory on Friday.

“It was the main topic, and the discussion went on for hours." he said. "At some point, people claimed that Austria was standing alone. I can only tell you that one-third of all member states supported this position very, very, vehemently.”

Italy's Draghi warned Kurz on Friday not to get his hopes up, arguing it wasn’t worth starting over with a new distribution plan just because some countries banked heavily on AstraZeneca vaccines that haven’t been delivered.

“Think about a new model of distribution? No,” he told a press conference. “Germany and we decided no.”