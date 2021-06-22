EU warns Hungary, Poland of action over democratic standards

Speaking to reporters in Luxembourg after taking part in a tense debate on the issue between EU ministers, Jourova also expressed concern about developments in Poland.

“We can see an increasing influence of the executive over the judicial branch and instead of willingness to dialogue, we witness further steps towards confrontation,” she said.

Jourova said the commission will hand down a new report in July on the state of the rule of law across the EU.

In an effort to alter the course of Hungary and Poland, Brussels last year established a system that would tie member countries’ access to EU funds to their adherence to democratic principles.

The two initially tried to block the EU’s budget to thwart the introduction of the rule of law mechanism, but they eventually agreed to the plan on condition that it would be reviewed by Europe’s top court, the European Court of Justice. The court is yet to hand down its verdict and neither country is backing off.

“The commission is ready to work with both Poland and Hungary as we always favor dialogue and sincere cooperation over conflict or legal disputes. But we are ready to use all the tools at our disposal if proven necessary,” Jourova said.

Earlier this month, EU lawmakers threatened to sue the commission if it fails to act against them.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0