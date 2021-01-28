 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
EU warns Hungary to change migrant policy as Frontex departs
0 comments
AP

EU warns Hungary to change migrant policy as Frontex departs

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union’s top migration official on Thursday urged Hungary to change its approach to asylum policy and respect the rights of migrants after the bloc’s border agency, Frontex, took the unprecedented step of suspending operations in the country.

Frontex said Wednesday that it is ceasing work in Hungary until the nationalist government brings its laws into line with a ruling by the EU’s top court in December, which said the country is denying people entering without authorization the right to apply for asylum and unlawfully detaining them in “transit zones.”

“The right to apply for asylum is a fundamental human right,” EU Home Affairs Commissioner Ylva Johansson told reporters after a videoconference between the 27-nation bloc’s interior ministers. “This is what we need to defend and protect.”

“I expect Hungary to change their policy and to let people to apply for asylum on their territory,” she said. “We can’t have an agency like Frontex helping Hungary on stopping people to come to Hungary if they are not complying with their fundamental rights and EU law.”

Frontex says that it has specialized officers, border surveillance vehicles and other equipment deployed in Hungary, helping to monitor migrant movements along a main route into Europe through the Western Balkans and to keep an eye on cross-border criminal activity.

The European Commission took Hungary to court over a law it introduced in 2015, when well over 1 million migrants entered Europe, most of them refugees from Syria or Iraq arriving in Greece with the intention of seeking asylum in Germany or Scandinavia.

Tens of thousands of migrants moved through the Balkans. Hungary’s anti-migrant government erected razor wire fences to keep them out and expanded the use of “crisis situation caused by mass migration” legal exceptions to set up two transit zones near the Serbian border where people were held.

In a tweet on Thursday, Zoltan Kovacs, a spokesman for the Hungarian government, said it’s “not as if we got a lot of help from Frontex, but it seems Brussels wants to take away even the little bit we did get.”

“Hungary is not going to give in to pressure from pro-migration forces,” he said. “We’ll continue to defend the Hungarian people and the country’s — and EU’s — borders.”

The standoff could last some time. Frontex spokesman Chris Borowski said that the agency “looks forward to resuming its activities in Hungary after the (court) decision is implemented in the national legislation.” The Commission must assess whether Hungary is complying before Frontex moves.

The row comes at an embarrassing time, as the Commission struggles to win unanimous support among the 27 EU nations for its new Pact on Migration and Asylum. The deal is meant to revamp the bloc’s dysfunctional asylum laws and end a dispute over migrants that has sparked one Europe's biggest political crises.

It also comes as Frontex itself fends off allegations that it has been involved in pushbacks — which are illegal under international refugee law -- of people heading for the Greek islands from Turkey. An investigation is ongoing, and pressure has mounted from EU lawmakers for the agency’s director to resign.

Johansson said Wednesday that she still supports the director, but that he and the agency have a lot of work to do.

Frontex denies the allegations, and as of last week a probe launched by a special working group had found no evidence of wrongdoing.

———

Spike reported from Budapest.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+6
UK chief scientist says new virus variant may be more deadly
World

UK chief scientist says new virus variant may be more deadly

  • Updated

LONDON (AP) — There is some evidence that a new coronavirus variant first identified in southeast England carries a higher risk of death than the original strain, the British government’s chief scientific adviser said Friday -- though he stressed that the data is uncertain.

+4
Kerry: US will make up for 4 years of lost action on climate
World

Kerry: US will make up for 4 years of lost action on climate

  • Updated

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The world must take decisive action to build resilience to the devastating effects of climate change, U.S. climate envoy John Kerry told a global virtual summit Monday, pledging that President Joe Biden's new administration would play its role.

+9
Italian premier resigns, setting off scramble for new allies
World

Italian premier resigns, setting off scramble for new allies

  • Updated

ROME (AP) — Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte resigned Tuesday after a key coalition ally pulled his party’s support over Conte’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic, setting the stage for consultations this week to determine if he can form a third government.

Twitter bans suspect Iran account after post threatens Trump
World

Twitter bans suspect Iran account after post threatens Trump

  • Updated

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Twitter said Friday it has permanently banned an account that some in Iran believe is linked to the office of the country’s supreme leader after a posting that seemed to threaten former President Donald Trump.

Watch Now: Related Video

Millionaire couple accused of posing as workers to get vaccine

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News