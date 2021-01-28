EU warns Hungary to change migrant policy as Frontex departs

The European Commission took Hungary to court over a law it introduced in 2015, when well over 1 million migrants entered Europe, most of them refugees from Syria or Iraq arriving in Greece with the intention of seeking asylum in Germany or Scandinavia.

Tens of thousands of migrants moved through the Balkans. Hungary’s anti-migrant government erected razor wire fences to keep them out and expanded the use of “crisis situation caused by mass migration” legal exceptions to set up two transit zones near the Serbian border where people were held.

In a tweet on Thursday, Zoltan Kovacs, a spokesman for the Hungarian government, said it’s “not as if we got a lot of help from Frontex, but it seems Brussels wants to take away even the little bit we did get.”

“Hungary is not going to give in to pressure from pro-migration forces,” he said. “We’ll continue to defend the Hungarian people and the country’s — and EU’s — borders.”

The standoff could last some time. Frontex spokesman Chris Borowski said that the agency “looks forward to resuming its activities in Hungary after the (court) decision is implemented in the national legislation.” The Commission must assess whether Hungary is complying before Frontex moves.