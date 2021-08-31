Europe court: Russian probe into activist murder ineffective

MOSCOW (AP) — Europe's top human rights court has ruled that Russian authorities failed to conduct an effective investigation into the killing of a prominent human rights activist in the Russian republic of Chechnya.

Tuesday's ruling by the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) related to the July 15, 2009 murder of Natalia Estemirova, a leading rights defender in Chechnya, who was abducted and later found dead with shots to the head and chest.

The ECHR noted that Russian authorities promptly opened a probe into Estemirova’s killing and identified a suspect, but emphasized that Moscow’s failure to provide full materials of the case made the court “unable to conclude that the investigation had been carried out thoroughly.” It noted some contradictions in the expert evidence led it to doubt that the investigation had been effective.

The victim's sister, Svetlana Estemirova, alleged in her appeal that state agents were behind the killing but the Strasbourg-based court ruled that the evidence didn't support the claim.

The court required Russia to pay 20,000 euros ($23,600) to Estemirova's sister and urged Russian authorities to track down and punish the perpetrators of her murder.