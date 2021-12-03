European body to begin disciplinary process against Turkey

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Europe’s democracy and human rights-promoting body said Friday it is initiating a rare disciplinary process against Turkey after it failed to comply with a court's ruling to release jailed businessman and philanthropist Osman Kavala.

Last week, a court in Istanbul extended Kavala’s imprisonment, defying the European Court of Human Rights, which ruled that the businessmen was unjustly jailed.

The Council of Europe warned Turkey in September that it would begin “infringement” proceedings unless Kavala was freed before its meeting this week. The lengthy process could lead to the suspension of Turkey’s voting rights or membership in the 47-nation human rights body.

The council said in a statement that its Committee of Ministers concluded that by failing to free Kavala, "Turkey is refusing to abide by the court’s final judgment in this case.”

It added that the committee had notified Turkey of its intention to ask the court whether Ankara had failed to fulfil its obligation to implement its judgement and had also asked Turkey to submit its view of the issue by Jan. 19.

Turkey’s possible suspension from the Council of Europe would further isolate Ankara, threatening a key link to Europe.