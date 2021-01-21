European Central Bank keeps stimulus programs on track

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — With more than a trillion euros in stimulus still in the pipeline to the economy, the European Central Bank left its key bond-purchase program unchanged Thursday as the 19-country eurozone endures a winter economic slowdown due to the pandemic.

Attention will focus on post-decision remarks by bank President Christine Lagarde about the outlook for the recovery in the 19 countries that use the euro currency. The ECB faces potential concerns over political turbulence in heavily indebted Italy, where the government survived a confidence vote this week, and over the stronger euro, which can weigh on exports and growth.

The European economy is going through a rough winter as virus cases and deaths have risen, leading to new restrictions on businesses. Germany on Tuesday extended its partial lockdown until Feb. 14, France has imposed a 6 p.m. curfew, and Portugal hit a new record in case numbers Wednesday. Analysts at Oxford Economics think economic output may fall in the first three months of the year.

The European Union’s executive commission forecasts that the eurozone economy shrank 7.8% last year and should rebound by 4.2% this year. Official numbers for last year are to be released Feb. 2.