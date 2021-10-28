European Central Bank leaves pandemic stimulus unchanged

Investors and analysts are waiting to hear her views on inflation and the economy at a news conference later Thursday.

“The trick will be for Christine Lagarde to acknowledge that inflationary pressures have increased but say that rates are unlikely to rise for a long time yet,” said Andrew Kenningham, chief Europe economist at Capital Economics.

Annual inflation in the group of countries using the euro hit 3.4% in September, the highest since 2008. But officials and some economists say much of that surge is tied to comparisons with low prices during the pandemic, especially for fuel. Those comparisons will soon drop out of the statistics.

Central banks usually raise rates and dial back stimulus efforts to combat rising prices. But the European Central Bank says it foresees inflation falling to 1.5% by 2023, well below its goal of 2%.

The Bank of Canada decided Wednesday to halt its bond purchase program, while the central bank of Brazil raised interest rates for the sixth straight meeting Wednesday and indicated rates would continue going up.

The U.S. Federal Reserve has indicated it could announce a reduction in the pace of its monthly bond purchases as soon as November, though interest rate increases would be “premature,” according to Chairman Jerome Powell.

The Bank of England has signaled it is getting ready to raise rates to combat inflation.

