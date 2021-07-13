European court urges Russia to acknowledge same-sex unions

MOSCOW (AP) — A top European human rights court issued a ruling Tuesday urging Russia to recognize same-sex unions, but the Kremlin was quick to respond that same-sex marriage was “not allowed” in Russia in accordance with constitutional amendments adopted last year.

The European Court of Human Rights ruled in a case that three Russian same-sex couples filed after Russian officials rejected their attempts to get married. The court found that Russia violated Article 8 of the European Convention on Human Rights, which outlines a right to respect for private and family life.

Russia “had an obligation to ensure respect for the applicants’ private and family life by providing a legal framework allowing them to have their relationships acknowledged,” the court stated.

The court rejected the Russian government's argument about widespread public disapproval of same-sex unions. saying that “access to rights for a minority could not be dependent on the acceptance of the majority.”

Commenting on the ruling Tuesday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said same-sex marriages in Russia were “according to our constitution, not allowed.”