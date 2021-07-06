European powers decry latest nuclear move by Iran

BERLIN (AP) — Germany, France and Britain are voicing “grave concern” over a further move by Iran that they say is a serious violation of its commitments under the 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, warning that it threatens the outcome of talks aimed at bringing the United States back into the agreement.

The three European powers' foreign ministers issued a joint statement Tuesday over a report by the International Atomic Energy Agency, the U.N. nuclear watchdog, that Iran intends to produce enriched uranium metal.

Since then-President Donald Trump pulled the U.S. out of the agreement in 2018, Iran has gradually been violating its restrictions to put pressures on the remaining parties — the three European nations, Russia and China — to come up with economic incentives to offset crippling American sanctions.

Among other things, Tehran has started enriching uranium to well above the purity allowed under the agreement. It has also been spinning advanced centrifuges, producing uranium metal and stockpiling more uranium than allowed.

Uranium metal can also be used for a nuclear bomb, and research on its production is specifically prohibited under the nuclear deal. The IAEA already said in February that its inspectors had confirmed that Iran has begun the production of uranium metal.