European soccer split as 12 clubs launch breakaway league

“We will consider all measures available to us, at all levels, both judicial and sporting in order to prevent this happening. Football is based on open competitions and sporting merit; it cannot be any other way,” the statement said. “As previously announced by FIFA and the six Federations, the clubs concerned will be banned from playing in any other competition at domestic, European or world level, and their players could be denied the opportunity to represent their national teams.”

While FIFA issued a statement in January warning players in a Super League could be banned from the World Cup, the world governing body has not denied that its president, Gianni Infantino, has been involved in the breakaway talks with officials, including Real Madrid's Perez.

The Premier League said the Super League would “undermine the appeal of the whole game” by going against the principles of open competition.

“Fans of any club in England and across Europe can currently dream that their team may climb to the top and play against the best,” the Premier League said. “We believe that the concept of a European Super League would destroy this dream.”